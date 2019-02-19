Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Melburn Sanderson
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
1930-2019
Melburn Arnold (Sandy) Sanderson, born in Dallas, Texas on August 8, 1930 to Thomas Arnold Sanderson and Gladys Kischel Sanderson, passed from this life on February 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Sandy taught physical education and coached baseball, football, and basketball in HISD, retiring in 1962 to enter the life insurance business.
Sandy is predeceased by his parents, son Tom Sanderson, and daughter Pamela Sanderson. His is survived by his wife of 37 years, Martha M Sanderson; daughter Candace Sanderson; son John B. Sanderson; brother Dr. Terry A. Sanderson and wife Barbara of Richmond, TX; three stepsons, James E. Durden of Houston, Guy L. Durden of San Antonio, and Roger W. Durden and wife Debby of Magnolia; 2 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401 with a celebration of life service immediately following at 2:00PM.
To leave condolences and read complete obituary, visit www.earthmanbellaire.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
