Melinda Dunn
1954-2020
Melinda Dunn, age 66, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020. Melinda was born in Fort Benning, Georgia to Colonel James A. Evans, Jr. and Rena Belle Evans of Houston, Texas. A proud daughter of the Air Force, Melinda traveled the world with her parents and siblings. Melinda and her parents later moved to Austin, Texas where she graduated from St. Edward's University. Melinda was a passionate Democrat who believed in the importance that all Americans vote, no matter their party affiliation.
After 25 years working as an Project Manager for Stolt Nielsen where she met her husband, Melinda spent her retirement traveling, working in her garden, teaching English to those new to the country at the Fort Bend Literacy Council, marching with Moms Demand Action, donating to Planned Parenthood, becoming an active member of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, and finding a good deal on shoes at Neiman Marcus.
Melinda was also a proud mother to her son William, supporting his interest in the arts, and his partner Joseph. Melinda went back to school in 2012 to gain her MBA when she was diagnosed with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. Having had experience with her husband's Stage IV melanoma diagnosis in 1990, Melinda understood she could persevere with a positive attitude and with the help of her outstanding pulmonary and thoracic teams at MD Anderson. She spent the next eight years of her diagnosis traveling to South America and Europe, learning about wine with her husband, and volunteering at MD Anderson to give others with her same diagnosis hope and someone to lean on.
Melinda is survived by her husband Paul, son William, sister Barbara Ann Watson, brother James A. Evans III, and her loving in-laws in the United Kingdom.
Services will be held for Melinda at 10:00 am on Thursday February 13, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas, 78705.
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020