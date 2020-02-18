|
Melinda Lee Maddux
1969-2020
Melinda Lee Maddux, 50 of Spring, Texas went to be with Jesus, surrounded by loved ones on February 14, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on August 12, 1969.
She was a light to everyone she ever met. A life-long resident of the Oak Ridge North Community, Melinda attended Ford Elementary, Houser Intermediate, York Jr High and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1991. She was a Special Olympian, medalling in swimming and track and field. Melinda was a member of the Woodlands Mall Walking Club.
From 1974-1976, she was a poster child for the Houston-area March of Dimes. She visited the Institutes for the Achievement of Human Potential in Philadelphia, working diligently at home on the program with the help of the entire community. She loved to run, play with puppets, swim, walk the mall with her dad, eat at Luby's, sing hymns loudly and drink coffee with her friends. Melinda was a member of the Special Blessings class at CFBC for over 30 years.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her daddy, Jimmie Lee Maddux, her Granny and Papa, Brunette and Evan Maddux, her Nannie and Papa, Gertrude and Cullen Brock, her niece, Mary-Linda and a host of loving friends and relatives. She is survived by her loving momma, Linda Brock Maddux, her brother, Michael Maddux and wife Patricia of Houston, her sister, Rebekah El-Hakam and husband Moustapha of Bellaire; her nephews and nieces, James, Christian, Anthony and Grace Maddux, Bakri, Maddux, Trinity, Leeland and Jimmie El-Hakam, her Aunts and Uncles, Sally and Evan Maddux, Curtis Maddux, Reba and Dale Harrington, Elaine Brock Cole and many loving friends and relatives.
Special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Russell Radoff, all of Melinda's teachers, friends and loved ones.
VISITATION AND VIEWING, Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
KLEIN FUNERAL HOMES 16131 Champion Forest Drive
CELEBRATION OF LIFE, Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, 10:30 am
CHAMPION FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH
Reception immediately following the service.
Her body will be laid to rest with a burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020