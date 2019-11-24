|
Melissa Ann Estes
1983-2019
Melissa Ann Estes, 36, of Houston, passed away peacefully November 21, 2019 in Mason, Texas. She was born in Houston, Texas on October 26th 1983 to John and Lynda Scoblick. She was a 2002 graduate of Klein Forest High School. She married Brock Estes of Mason, Texas on October 16th 2010. She worked as a counselor for a couple different companies, and then started her own practice. She expanded her private practice to become a very successful business and only worked for herself all the while batting breast cancer for 4 years. She also started working on getting her doctorates degree while she was battling cancer. She was working on her last 3 hours and would have become a licensed psychologist.
She loved her 2 beautiful daughters so much and could never say no to anything that they asked for. She was truly an angel on earth. She is survived by her husband, Brock; daughters Presley and Blakely; Parents Lynda Bentley (David) of Houston, John Scoblick (Kathryn) of Lakeway; Siblings, Luke, Dane, Greyson, Skyler, David, and Scott; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and other family.
Family, Friends, and others whose lives were touched by Melissa are invited to the following:
Monday 11/25
5pm to 8pm - Visitation at Klein Funeral Home (16131 Champion Forest Dr Spring, TX 77379)
Tuesday 11/26
1pm - Funeral Service and Mass at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church (7810 Cypresswood Dr. Spring, TX 77379
Wednesday 11/27
10am - Visitation at Mason Funeral Home (204 Postoak St. Mason, TX 76856)
12 noon - Lunch at Mason Church of Christ (230 E College St. Mason, TX 76856)
2pm - Burial & Graveside Service at Fly Gap Cemetery (F.M. 1900 Art, TX)
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019