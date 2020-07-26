1/
Melissa Moon
1949 - 2020
Melissa Gray Moon
Melissa Gray Moon, 70, of Spring, TX died on July 13, 2020. Born in College Station, Texas on July 17, 1949, she attended A&M Consolidated High School and later earned a History degree from Texas A&M University. On May 15, 1971 she married her college sweetheart, Thomas M. Moon.
Melissa was a member of Champion Forest Baptist church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, needlepoint, and doing puzzles. She always looked forward to family trips to Port Aransas where she collected shells and fed the seagulls.
Melissa is preceded in death by her grandparents Dr. Charles B. Campbell and Margaret "Mama Dear" Boulware Campbell, her parents Cmdr John B. Owens and Peggy Campbell Owens and her Uncle Charles B. Campbell Jr.
Melissa is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas M. Moon, her son John-David M. Moon and his wife Andrea, and her son James C. Moon, his wife Donna, and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gregg and Zuela
Family
