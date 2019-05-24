Melody Sue Allison Lanier

1944-2019

Melody Lanier, age 74 passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday May 20, 2019 after a lengthily illness. She was born on Nov 3, 1944 in Lake Charles LA to Cloyd Max and Marie (Brown) Allison. On January 18, 1986 she married Patrick E. Lanier.

Melody was preceded in death by her parents Cloyd and Marie and her husband Patrick E Lanier. She is survived by her sons Robert Brown and Walter Kevin Wilson and grandson Kade Wilson, Step son Ryan Lanier his wife Megan and grandson Hayden. She is also survived by her brother, Cloyd Max Allison Jr of Baton Rouge, sisters Sharilynn Allison Aucoin of Baton Rouge, and Melinda Allison Graham of Lake Charles, along with her sisters in law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Melody touched are invited to a Celebration of Life at Preet Banquet Hall, 14207 Tomball Pkwy C25, Houston Tx, 77086 on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course just chat.

In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2019