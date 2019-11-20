|
Melrose Truett Garrett, Jr., Sc.D., P.E.
1925-2019
Melrose Truett Garrett, Jr., native Houstonian, graduate of Lamar High School, Texas A&M, Massachusetts Institute of Technology doctorate, lifelong engineer, devoted husband and father, died on Friday, the 15th of November 2019, at the age of 94. Survivors include spouse, Barbara Montalbano; son, Charles Garrett and wife Mindy Moshier; stepsons: Tom, wife Simona, David, and Mark Montalbano, wife Zoe.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 21st of November, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 22nd of November 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Wayne W. Wilkerson, Pastor, will celebrate.
The Right of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
For those desiring and in lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St, Houston, TX 77029 (HoustonFoodBank.org), or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019