Melton "Buddy" Horwitz

1942-2019

Melton Jay (Buddy)

Horwitz, M.D.

Dr. Melton Horwitz of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Horwitz was born in Houston, Texas, to Jake and Freda Horwitz on October 29, 1942. He graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1960, earned his medical degree in 1966 from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Texas. He completed a mixed surgical internship at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia in 1967 and completed his Otolaryngology Residency at Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas, in 1971. He then finished his medical training with a fellowship in Otology and Neuro-otology at the House Ear Institute in Los Angeles, California in 1972 where he was present when the first cochlear implant was performed. After he completed his intensive medical training, Dr. Horwitz practiced with Medical Center Ear, Nose, and Throat of Houston.

Dr. Horwitz was active in the field of medicine with his activity in Vice Presidential Citation, The Southern Section of the Triological Society.

Dr. Horwitz was very active within the medical community locally, statewide, and nationally. He held multiple positions for the Houston and Texas Otolaryngology societies, as well as holding a position on the the board of Governors. He was on the Subcommittee on Hearing for the American Academy of Otolaryngology. He was recognized with the Vice Presidential Citation by The Southern Section of the Triological Society He received the Achievement of Life Award from the Texas Association Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in 2013. Dr. was cited annually in Best Doctors of America from its first addition to its most recent, as well as, recognized a Super Doc of Texas and Top Doctors as selected by his peers. He retired from practicing medicine in 2018.

Dr. Horwitz, known as Buddy, to those who knew and loved him was more than an exceptional doctor. Buddy was a righteous man, a devoted husband to Lorraine for 54 years, an incredible father to Paul Horwitz, Karen Horwitz Acosta, and Stephanie Abrams. He welcomed their spouses, Denise Rashti, Angel Acosta, and Brad Abrams into his heart and the family. Buddy was overjoyed as his family grew with each beloved grandchild Sarah and Jake Horwitz, and Samara and Avril Abrams. He also enthusiastically welcomed Avi Ginsberg as an honorary member of the family.

Buddy was very close to his extended family. He is survived by his sister Arlene (Happy) Guzick, brother Maurice Horwitz, brother-in-law Stanley Peskind, and sisters-in-law Rhoda Brand and Rhoda Fredricks.

Buddy is preceded in death by his son Todd Michael Horwitz, parents, Freda and Jake Horwitz, his sister Ruth Peskind, brother Barry Horwitz, brothers-in-law Allen Brand, Simon Fredricks, and Norman Guzick, and sister-in-law Helena Horwitz.

He is also survived by a wonderful group of nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends who he loved like family.

A very special thank you to our lifelong adopted family members Melvina and Jesse Gibson, and to our caretaker angels Dewana Texada, Carolyn Mack, and Ann Oluwasile.

A memorial service will be held in the Freedman-Levit Sanctuary at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut, on Sunday March 24, 2019 at 12 noon.

Donations may be made in his memory to Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Center, or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary