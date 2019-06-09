Melton V. Smith

1928-2019

Melton Vern Smith, age 90, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Mel was born November 14, 1928 in Tahoka, Texas to Zelma Louise Huckleberry and R. Lambert Smith and grew up in West Texas. He earned his doctorates in psychology and jurisprudence from the University of Texas. He served with the US Air Force in Korea and returned to marry his sweetheart, Shila Anne McComb on July 30, 1955. He taught at the University of Tennessee and the University of Missouri before returning to Houston where he developed his career as an industrial and organizational psychologist.

Mel was an avid investor who followed the markets closely and was attuned to world politics. He worked hard to support his family and enjoyed traveling the world with Shila. He was a fiercely independent Texan who lived life on his own terms.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, his sister Barbara (Doyle) Walker, son David (Caomhán) Smith, daughter Jennifer (Matthew) Allswede, and his five grandchildren Shandy Smith, Kalinda (Blake) Dean, and Dana, Kevin, and Lauren Allswede. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald (Reita) Smith, and sister Joyce (Melvin) Mohling. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary