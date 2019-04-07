Melvin Ray Beard

1933-2019

Melvin Ray Beard left this earth for his heavenly home with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, just as he led his life: peacefully, full of humility, and surrounded by the love of his family early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019.

Born October 23, 1933 to Margurite Elizabeth and Melvin Dean Beard, he lived his life of love, faith, patience, generosity and hard work as a quiet exemplary role model for everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, JoAnn Sinclair Beard of Houston, Texas, and his two daughters, Susan Beard Istre of Houston, Texas, and Cindy Beard Niner of Westlake Village, California. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth Istre Brown of Sugarland, Texas; Ryne Wade Niner of Newport Beach, California; Christopher John Istre of Waco, Texas; Kelsey Lynn Niner Ong of Wood Ranch, California, and two great grandchildren, Jacob Curtis Brown and Collins Marie Istre.

Melvin was preceded in death by his two sons, Gary Lee Beard and Melvin Brian Beard, as well as his sister, Diane Beard Walker, and his parents.

Melvin, a fourth generation native Texan, was born in the tiny community of Emhouse and moved to Houston while still in elementary school. He graduated from Reagan High School in 1952 and married the love of his life in 1953. He was a long time member of both West End Baptist Church and Tallowood Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Director and Deacon. He owned his own business, Melvin R Beard Insurance, in Spring Branch and Cypress for more than 50 years. He loved spending his time at Eight Point Ranch deer and turkey hunting as well as ranching. He also loved spending time on the golf course with friends and family. Those who knew him, knew him to be an exceptionally patient, generous, humble, and loving man who led a strong faith-based life founded in his love and belief in Jesus Christ.

He was a member of the Reagan Masonic Lodge and a charter member and president of the Memorial Lions Club.

Visitation will be at Heights Funeral Home on Monday April 8, 2019 from 6-8pm.

A celebration of life will be at Tallowood Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary