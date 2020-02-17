|
|
Melvin "Buster" Feldman
1931-2020
Melvin "Buster" Feldman died February 14, 2020, two weeks shy of his 89th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. He died from complications due to prostate cancer. He fought his cancer courageously, and with an unfailing strength and positive attitude. He was born in Chicago Heights, IL, on February 27, 1931, to William and Mary (Sirotkin) Feldman. They moved to Chicago when he was two, and then to Oklahoma City at the age of four, followed by Tulsa, where he spent most of his childhood. He began studies at the University of Oklahoma, was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea, then used the GI Bill to return to OU, where he earned a BS in Mathematics. In 1953, he met fellow OU student Theba Gold of Houston at the wedding of mutual friends, and on Dec 26, 1954, they were married. They celebrated their 65th Wedding anniversary just prior to Buster's passing. They moved to Houston shortly after they were married. Buster soon went to work at his wife's family business, Gulf Plumbing Supply. Rapidly rising to president, he expanded the business along with his two brothers-in-law, Robert Gold and William Reingold. Buster was a leader in his industry, and was elected the youngest president in the history of the Wholesale Distributors Association. As Gulf Plumbing grew and added more products, it changed its name to Gulf & Basco (Builders Appliance and Supply Co.). One of his greatest joys was seeing all three of his children join him in the family business, and help build it to one of Houston's largest and most respected supplier. Buster & Theba loved to travel, and over their lifetimes, visited six of the seven continents. With the support of their children running the business, they could bike Ireland, hike Italy, drive New Zealand, cruise the Arctic Circle, safari thru Africa and so much more. They enjoyed sports, and played tennis and skied. They first skied Aspen in 1960, and continued to ski there the rest of their lives. As recently as two years ago, Buster was still skiing the bumps on the Black runs. Their love of Aspen led them to rent a place for the summer starting in 1983. And each year their grandchildren would visit, creating a love for Aspen across three generations. In 1996, they bought their own place and made Aspen their second home, spending most of the year in their "happy place". Philanthropy and giving back to the community weren't just words to Buster & Theba, they were a way of life. Buster was involved with AIPAC, which at the time was not very active in this part of the country. AIPAC asked him & Theba to be their SouthWest Regional Chairs. They were so successful, AIPAC ended up opening a Houston office. He was active in ADL, including two terms as Chairman. And they were very involved in the local Jewish community, where Buster served two terms as President of the Jewish Federation of Houston. Buster was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theba Gold Feldman, his son Stuart Feldman and wife Sherry, his daughter Lori Kamins and husband Steven, and his son Howard Feldman and wife Beverly. He loved being with his grandchildren—Justin Schultz and Will Hunt Lewis, Lindsay and Jason Kramer, Mitchell and Brynne Feldman, Melissa Kendra and her fiancé Ben Mains, Daniel Feldman, and Brooke and Jeffrey Wise. And the icing on his cake, his great-grandchildren William & Ethan Kramer, and Blake & Dylan Wise. The family would like to thank his nurse Becky Evans, and his caregivers Lynette Hobbs and Kawana Johnson. Funeral services will be held at Emanu El Memorial Park Kagan – Rudy Chapel, 8341 Bissonnet, on Monday February 17 at 11:00 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2020