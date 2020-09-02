1/1
Melvin E. Hanz
1932-2020
Melvin Edwin Hanz, 88, of Houston Tx passed away on August 26, 2020. Melvin was born in New Braunfels on January 23, 1932. Melvin is survived by his wife, Florine Hanz, son and four daughters, Kavin Hanz and fiancé Yvette, Denise and husband Eric Caldwell, Brenda and husband Ronnie Elmore, Cindy Beck and Jack, Gail and husband Stan McHam, one sister-in-law Virginia Hanz, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Wanda Hanz, and brother Alton Hanz.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00pm at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home. Burial will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at Der Stadt Freidhof in Fredericksburg, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Burial
01:00 PM
Der Stadt Freidhof in Fredericksburg
Send Flowers
