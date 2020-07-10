1/1
Melvin Hurst
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Pastor Melvin Hurst, Sr.
1938-2020
Pastor Melvin Hurst, Sr., beloved pastor of Gracious Hope B. C. in Houston, Texas went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was the youngest son of Johnnie and Gladys Hurst, Sr. Was born February 1, 1938 in Calvert, Texas. He was the beloved husband of Mazola Hurst for forty years.
Public viewing will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020; 10:00 a.m. – 11:55 a.m., A Private Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon, both services will be held at the Greater St. Matthew Church, 7701 Jutland St., Houston, Texas 77033. Dr. Richard Jewel Rose, Officiating, Rev. C. Vincent Berry, Eulogist, Rev. Ronald Booker, Pastor and Dr. Gusta Booker, Pastor Emeritus,
Private burial for immediate family will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas.
As mandated by the governor of Texas, masks are required/gloves are recommended and social distancing will be strictly enforced at all services.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
10:00 AM
Greater St. Matthew Church
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Greater St. Matthew Church
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Troy B. Smith Professional Services

3 entries
July 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ophia Hickman-Kemp
Friend
July 9, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayer. God loves you!

Pamela McGinnis
Scott Street Family
Pamela McGinnis
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shirley Allen
