Pastor Melvin Hurst, Sr.1938-2020Pastor Melvin Hurst, Sr., beloved pastor of Gracious Hope B. C. in Houston, Texas went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was the youngest son of Johnnie and Gladys Hurst, Sr. Was born February 1, 1938 in Calvert, Texas. He was the beloved husband of Mazola Hurst for forty years.Public viewing will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020; 10:00 a.m. – 11:55 a.m., A Private Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon, both services will be held at the Greater St. Matthew Church, 7701 Jutland St., Houston, Texas 77033. Dr. Richard Jewel Rose, Officiating, Rev. C. Vincent Berry, Eulogist, Rev. Ronald Booker, Pastor and Dr. Gusta Booker, Pastor Emeritus,Private burial for immediate family will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas.As mandated by the governor of Texas, masks are required/gloves are recommended and social distancing will be strictly enforced at all services.