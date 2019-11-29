Home

Gooden Funeral Home
1716 Ave. E
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 342-9169
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Good Hope Bapt. Church
3015 N. McGregor Way
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Hope Bapt. Church
3015 N. McGregor Way
Houston, TX
More Obituaries for Melvin Lampley
Melvin Lampley


1948 - 2019
Melvin Lampley Obituary
Melvin Louis Lampley
1948-2019
Funeral service for Melvin Louis Lampley are scheduled for 11am Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at Good Hope Bapt. Church 3015 N. McGregor Way Houston, TX 77004. With: Reverend R. Bell, Eulogist. Visitation will be held at Gooden Chapel 12pm to 8pm on Friday. Burial in Thompsons Cemetery Thompson, TX Mr. Lampley passed away November. 24th. Final arrangements Gooden 1716 Ave. E Ros. TX 77471 PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019
