Melvin Louis Lampley
1948-2019
Funeral service for Melvin Louis Lampley are scheduled for 11am Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at Good Hope Bapt. Church 3015 N. McGregor Way Houston, TX 77004. With: Reverend R. Bell, Eulogist. Visitation will be held at Gooden Chapel 12pm to 8pm on Friday. Burial in Thompsons Cemetery Thompson, TX Mr. Lampley passed away November. 24th. Final arrangements Gooden 1716 Ave. E Ros. TX 77471 PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019