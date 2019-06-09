Melvin E. Lesikar

1928-2019

Melvin Edward Lesikar, 91, passed peacefully in his sleep into his eternal home with the Lord on June 4, 2019.

Melvin was born February 1, 1928 to Frank and Agnes Lesikar at home on the family farm in Zabcikville, Texas where he was raised. Czech was the primary language spoken in their home until he went to school. Melvin graduated from Rogers High School and from a business school in Austin before going to work for a manufacturing firm in Carrollton, Texas where he met and married his wife Arlene Ruth Butts.

During the Korean War, Melvin served two years in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Master Sergeant and later earned an accounting degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He entered public accounting with a firm in Houston and moved on to private business as controller of M&J Valve Co. In 1984 he, his son Steven Lesikar, and partners purchased Cyclone Steel Services where Melvin remained involved until his health failed in 2010.

Besides a business man, Melvin loved serving God. He was a member of Houston Brethren Church, Braeburn Presbyterian Church (Houston), The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church, and Woodlands Church. Over the years, he served as elder and financial secretary. After joining Woodlands Church, he loved his role in the Sunday greeting ministry where he was adored by the children.

Melvin was devoted to rearing his children and known by all for his love for people. He volunteered with the Entrepreneur Program mentoring University of Houston students. Melvin was known for his fondness of fishing and hunting, his sense of humor, and making people smile. His gratitude and positive attitude continued until the end. He was loved and appreciated by Silverado Memory Care in The Woodlands, his residence the last 4 ½ years.

He is survived by his sister Martha Elder and husband Rowland Elder of Houston, TX; his brother Daniel Lesikar and wife Lanelle Lesikar of Zabcikville, TX. He is also survived by his four children and their families: Susan Grittman, husband David Grittman, and their son Ryan Grittman, daughter Bethany Manard and husband Sean Manard; Steven Lesikar, wife LaDonna Lesikar, son Trenton Lesikar and wife Amanda Lesikar, and daughter Paige Stokely; LeAnne Barta, husband Allen Barta and children James Barta, David Barta, Paul Barta, Svieta Barta and Aleena Barta; Todd Lesikar, wife Karen Lesikar and daughters Sarah Lesikar and MaryGrace Lesikar. He always loved children and especially enjoyed his five great grandchildren.

Visitation on June 9 from 5-7pm at Klein Funeral Home at 14711 FM1488, Magnolia, TX. Funeral on June 10 at 10:00am at Wildwood United Methodist Church at 8911 FM1488 in Magnolia, TX. Graveside service on June 10 at 2:30pm at Ocker Brethren Church and Cemetery at 17454 State Hwy 53 in Zabcikville (about 12 miles east of Temple, TX), followed by a reception at the church. Memorials in his honor may be made to the ( ; 800-272-3900) or Operation Heal Our Patriots (a Samaritan's Purse ministry; 828-262-1980) or Woodlands Church (Checks payable to: Woodlands Church, memo: TCM - The Children's Ministry; 281-367-1900).