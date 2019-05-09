Melvin L Myers Sr

1936-2019

Lieutenant Colonel Melvin Lewis Myers, U. S. Army, Retired of Houston, Texas passed away on April 27th, 2019. He was the second child born to Hannibal and Mary Myers of Hungerford, Texas on October 3, 1936. After graduating from Wharton Training High School and Prairie View A&M University, he served for 20 years in the military. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

After retiring from the military, he began a second career as a teacher in the Freehold Regional High School District in New Jersey. He continued his teaching career in the Houston Independent School District where he served as the Senior Army Instructor of ROTC at Sam Houston High School and the Barbara Jordan High School for Careers, Houston Independent School District-Houston Texas. Colonel Myers was actively involved in the school and community service, and he was a life member of the Prairie View A&M University Alumni Association. He had a major impact on the lives of many students as an educator and mentor. Colonel Myers will be remembered for his demeanor, firmness, consistency, discipline, and caring disposition.

Colonel Myers was faithful to God, his family, and others. He was a devoted son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, Hannibal Myers, Sr. his mother Mary Myers and his brother Forrest Myers.

He is survived by his daughter, Kerry and husband Kevin Davis, two grand-children, Christian and Kyle Davis of Plano, TX: son Melvin Lewis Myers Jr. of Houston, TX; his brother Hannibal Myers Jr. and wife Betty of Houston, TX; sister Marjorie Jones and husband James of Willingboro, NJ. A host of nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Vernon UMC located at 1501 Jensen Dr. , Houston, TX. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary