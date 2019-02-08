Melvin Arthur Rainer

1945-2019

Melvin Arthur Rainer, passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in Houston, Texas where he spent most of his life. He attended Bellaire High School and the University of Houston where he graduated with a bachelor's degree. After college, he worked as a buyer for Joske's Department Store, owned two businesses, Cooks Warehouse and On Location Video Productions, and worked as a Marketing Consultant for Kent Electronics.

Mel is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Meyer Rainer and Arthur Rainer, his cousin Mina Pashkoff, his Uncle Max Rosenblatt, his business partner Robert Andrews, and his beloved dog Teddy. He is survived by his wife, Louise Weiner Rainer, daughter Alicia (Lisa) Heather Hardin, son-in-law Jeff Hardin, granddaughters Jackson Courtney Hardin and Shelby Rose Hardin; sister Patricia Rainer Cope and her husband Ronald Cope, nephew Daniel Cope and his wife Ashley, niece Pamela Cope Salabi and her husband Mikael Salabi and their children Shira and Oren; brother-in-law Alan (Chuck) Weiner and his wife Joan Wolff Weiner, nephews Eric Weiner and Scott Weiner; sister-in-law Nancy Weiner and her wife Rina Shavitz and their children Hanna and Talia; Cousin Benjamin Pashkoff and his wife Tsipi Pashkoff and their children and their children's children; cousin Beverly Pashkoff; cousin Brian Pashkoff and his wife Shannon; Aunt Alice Rosenblatt Lieberman; Uncle Nate Rosenblatt and his wife Ada.

We wish to extend special thanks to the Gerstenhaber and Aron family for their love and support; our long-time friends Jim and Sylvia Pogue for their endearing friendship; Mel's caregivers Lee Hines, Kimberly Moore, and Rita Ordonez, and to the staff and medical professionals at Houston Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please donate to , the Parkinson's Foundation, or any charity of your choosing. A memorial service will be held on February 8th, 2019 at 11am at Congregation Beth Israel located at 5600 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019