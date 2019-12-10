|
Mercedes Amstalden Abib
1934-2019
Mercedes Amstalden Abib, 84, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in Brazil on December 8, 1934. She was the daughter of Pio and Vitalina Amstalden.
She was married to Osmar Abib in 1958, who passed away in 1991. They shared over 40 wonderful years of life together, starting their romance in Brazil as teenagers, emigrating to the United States, living in Saudi Arabia and traveling extensively around the world.
Mercedes loved cooking particularly her Brazilian specialties, decorating, gardening and enjoying life to the fullest with her family and friends. She was a former schoolteacher and enthusiastic mentor to all who passed by her door.
Family left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Osmar Abib Jr. (Katherine Mitchell) and Roberto Amstalden Abib, her grandchildren, Nicole, Christopher, Megan, Anthony and Elizabeth, her brother, Bube Amstalden, and many relatives in Brazil, France and other countries.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life reception at 6:30pm on Thursday, December 12th at the Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in west Houston. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, December 13th at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in The Woodlands.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Osmar and Mercedes Abib memorial endowed presidential scholarship in petroleum engineering at the University of Texas.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019