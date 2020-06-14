Meredith Long
Meredith J. Long
-
The Trustees, Officers, and Staff of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, mourn with great sorrow the passing of former Trustee Meredith Long, a passionate individual with a benevolent spirit as a devoted patron for the arts, conservation, education, and medicine. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Cornelia, and their family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
