Meredith J. Long
The Trustees, Officers, and Staff of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, mourn with great sorrow the passing of former Trustee Meredith Long, a passionate individual with a benevolent spirit as a devoted patron for the arts, conservation, education, and medicine. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Cornelia, and their family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.