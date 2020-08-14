1/2
Merle Stephens
1941 - 2020
Merle (Lillie) Carrio Stephens
1941-2020
Merle (Lillie) Carrio Stephens, 78, passed away on July 28th, 2020. She was born to Lillian and Henry John Carrio in Galveston, Texas on July 30th, 1941.
Merle graduated from Ball High School in 1959. Merle obtained her Real Estate Broker's license and went on to have a successful career in real estate.
Merle moved on from real estate and retired from Frost Bank after 30 years of dedicated service, working as a teller and a personal banker. She was devoted to her co-workers and to her customers and she built special relationships with all of them along the way.
Over the last few years, Merle had become a very active member of her cherished CenterPoint Community Church attending bible study and Sunday services regularly. Growing up she was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church in Galveston.
In her later years, Merle and Jim were devoted dog owners of their dearly loved Rudy and Rosie and more recently Sammy and Stella.
Merle is preceded in death by parents, Lillian Alma Carrio and Henry John Carrio.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Stephens, children, Lisa Meyer (Danny), Henry Bruce Mantzel III (Anita) and Leslie Mantzel Blacketer (Freddie). Stepchildren, Robert Stephens, Suzanne Friday (Jerry), Bill Stephens (Sophie) and Jennifer Deayton (Paul). Sisters, Nina Redmon (Jim) and Elaine Lewton. Her Aunt Frances Fundling, 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of dear family friends.
Please visit Merle's webpage at carnesbrothers.com to post tributes in her honor.
Due to Covid-19, limited visitation and memorial will be on Saturday, August 15th from 10am until 2pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Please contact the family for special instructions and safety precautions.
We would like to give special thanks to friends Lucy and Valley Dover and Bob and Lisa Hotten who have been a great support to Merle's family in this time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CenterPoint Community Church in Deer Park, Texas or First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Galveston, Texas.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Carnes Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carnes Brothers Funeral Home
1201 Tremont Street
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 765-8080
