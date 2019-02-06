Home

Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-4446
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Merlin Castille Obituary
Merlin Anthony Castille
1930-2019
Merlin Castille passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and loving caretakers, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Merlin is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn and their son Jude. He is survived by his children; Gerry Castille and wife, Cindy, Deborah Horwitz and husband, Jim, and Ralph Castille and wife, Judy. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A rosary service will begin at 10:00 with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30, on Friday the 8th of February, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or the . Online condolences may be left for family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
