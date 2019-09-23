|
Merrill James Young
1932-2019
Merrill James "Jim" Young passed away on Wednesday, the 18th day of September 2019, at the age of 87 from natural causes. Born on the 3rd day of January 1932, in St. Anthony, Idaho, he was the first son of James Curtis Young and Rosemund Irene Hall Young.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Mary Elizabeth Petersen Young; children Carol Ann Young, Michael James Young (Jennie), John Bradley Young (Laura), and Lisa Marie Schrader (Brett); and 5 grandchildren Michelle Ann Young, Kaitlyn Ann Young, Megan Marie Young; and Laurel Elizabeth Schrader and Presley Elizabeth Schrader, all of Houston; his brothers Vernon Young, Leon Young and sisters Patricia Parker and Irene Olsen and their families.
Jim enlisted in the National Guard at age 17 and after graduating from South Fremont High School, he went to Fort Belvoir in Virginia to receive training as an electrician and later in engineering. He proudly served in the Korean War and reached the rank of First Lieutenant. Upon returning from service, he enrolled in Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho and later attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. Jim worked as a registered civil engineer. He moved to Houston, Texas in 1979 and resided there until his death.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jim served throughout his life in many church callings. He also enjoyed flying his small plane, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, snow skiing, boating, and golf, winning many local championships.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. followed by church service from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 16535 Kleinwood Drive, Spring, Texas 77379. Burial service with military honors will be from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019