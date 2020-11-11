1/1
Mervin Chevis
1936 - 2020
Mervin "Hank" Chevis
1936-2020
Mervin Chevis departed this life on November 3, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Mervin was born on April 26, 1936 to Ivory "Tom" and Selenia Chevis in Bellevue (Opelousas), LA. Mervin retired from General Motors after many years of service.
The initial viewing will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at Skipper Lee & Sons Eternal Rest Funeral Home located at 4610 South Wayside Drive in Houston, Texas 77087 (713) 644-1166 from 11:00 – 6:45 pm (Lie in State Walk-Thru Visitation Only) and the (Private) Wake from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm.
A second viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8:45 am. The (Private) Funeral Mass will follow from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church located at 6220 LaSalle Drive Houston, TX 77021 (713) 747-7800. Interment will be in Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, TX.
The arrangements are entrusted to Skipper Lee & Sons Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Suzanne Nelson
November 10, 2020
Dear Queen, I am so sorry for the loss of your father.
David Springer
November 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Brenda Berry
