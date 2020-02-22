|
Meyer "Bo" Blankfield
1953-2020
Meyer "Bo" Bradley Blankfield, age 67, passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, February 21st after a brief battle with cancer. His illness never once broke his spirit, gentle kindness, courage, or his protective nature towards his family.
Bo was born January 28, 1953, in Pasadena, Texas, to the late Harry Blankfield and Joyce Field. Bo graduated from Texas A&M University and spent his career in the field of environmental testing and analysis. He was a mentor to many and was deeply respected by all who knew him. Sharing adventures in nature with family and enjoying a good meal were the greatest joys of Bo's life. He will forever be missed.
Bo was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife Joni Blankfield, his daughters Cory Thomsen and Shannon Slaughter, his sons-in-law Shaun Thomsen and David Slaughter, his grandchildren Clare and Ian Thomsen and Stella Slaughter, and his sister Leslie Field. A private memorial service will be held in Bo's honor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations:
-Hospice of Acadiana Lafayette, LA
-MD Anderson Cancer Center
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020