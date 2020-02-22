Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006

Meyer "Bo" Blankfield


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meyer "Bo" Blankfield Obituary
Meyer "Bo" Blankfield
1953-2020
Meyer "Bo" Bradley Blankfield, age 67, passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, February 21st after a brief battle with cancer. His illness never once broke his spirit, gentle kindness, courage, or his protective nature towards his family.
Bo was born January 28, 1953, in Pasadena, Texas, to the late Harry Blankfield and Joyce Field. Bo graduated from Texas A&M University and spent his career in the field of environmental testing and analysis. He was a mentor to many and was deeply respected by all who knew him. Sharing adventures in nature with family and enjoying a good meal were the greatest joys of Bo's life. He will forever be missed.
Bo was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife Joni Blankfield, his daughters Cory Thomsen and Shannon Slaughter, his sons-in-law Shaun Thomsen and David Slaughter, his grandchildren Clare and Ian Thomsen and Stella Slaughter, and his sister Leslie Field. A private memorial service will be held in Bo's honor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations:
-Hospice of Acadiana Lafayette, LA
-MD Anderson Cancer Center
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meyer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -