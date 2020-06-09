Michael Anthony DiTeresa
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL ANTHONY DITERESA
1974-2020
On Saturday, June 6th, 2020, Dr. Michael Anthony DiTeresa passed away. Against all odds, he courageously battled pancreatic cancer for over 18 months. He fought as hard as he could, not for himself, but for his family and friends who loved him.
Michael was born on June 6, 1974, in Houston, Texas, to Matt and Barbara DiTeresa. He received his undergraduate degree from Rice University and went on to study medicine at UT Southwestern University in Dallas. He completed his residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Michael opened a private practice in 2004 in Tomball, Texas. He built an impeccable reputation based on an exceptional level of care for his patients.
Mike's love for cars, old and new, started at a very young age. His first car was a 1969 Mustang Fastback with a Boss 302 engine, also known as "The Beast." This began a lifelong passion of collecting cars. Michael was a voracious reader. He had four to five books going at any given time. With a photographic memory, he was quick to recite movie lines, historical facts, and song lyrics without hesitation. To call him a U2 superfan is an understatement. He was fortunate enough to see them live in concert over a dozen times, traveling to Germany and Ireland to witness the band at its best. His collection of rare band memorabilia, photos, and records is unparalleled.
He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. The love and admiration from both his family and his patients is a testament to his character. He was an extremely generous and selfless person. He always put the interest of others first. We are all better because of him.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Joseph DiTeresa. He is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Ann DiTeresa, his brother Matthew Douglas DiTeresa, his sister Marisa Ann DiTeresa Wuttke, his sister-in-law Megan Elizabeth DiTeresa, his brother-in-law Axel Wuttke and his nephews: Matthew Joseph and Anthony Christian DiTeresa, and Max and Luke Wuttke.
The visitation is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-7 pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church-19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070. At 7pm there will be a prayer service, followed by the rosary at 7:20 and a eulogy at approximately 7:40.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church-19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED for BOTH the visitation and funeral mass in accordance with church rules and regulations.
Donations may be made in memory of Michael at https://www.mdanderson.org/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Rosary
07:15 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
07:30 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
50 entries
June 8, 2020
Matt and Megan I am so sorry for your loss. He must have been a beautiful soul and loved by many. My prayers go out to his family and all who loved him .
Kathy Vollmer
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Rest In Peace, soar high among the Angels!
Betty Kirkpatrick
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Mrs. Barbara, there are no words to tell you how sorry we are. Michael will be missed by many. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl & Andrew (SAC Houston FBI, Retired) Bland
Friend
June 8, 2020
I wish and pray for him and his family. He will be missed by his patients and people who knew him. Rest in peace.
MUHAMMAD IRFAN
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Doctor DiTeresa, was my doctor as well my fine friend. I thought and will always think the world of him and his wonderful mother Mrs. Barbara DiTeresa.

Micheal lived a fine, dignified and honorable life. This world, this universe is a much better realm for his passing through it.

Mrs. DiTeresa , my sincere condolences expressed to you and your wonderful family.
Roderick Gwin
Friend
June 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear of this loss. He was a fabulous Dr - different than any other I know. May your family find peace in knowing how much he was loved by all of his patients. Gone way to soon!!!!
Tracy Thompson-Johnson
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Dr.Diteresa will be missed by all. I had the pleasure of working with him for his entire time he was at Tomball.
Lucki Moser
Friend
June 8, 2020
Condolences to his many friends and family. He was an integral part of the Tomball community and will be dearly missed.
Ann Childs
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
A great person and physician. Tomball will miss him. May he Rest In Peace.
Richard Ramirez
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Dr D was a very special physician who loved his patients as individuals. I will miss him as he was more than a step above other doctors.
Jeane Whitnell
Friend
June 8, 2020
I had so much fun with Michael from middle school through high school and into college. Loved him. I can't remember ever seeing him without a smile... or a perfect wisecrack. He was remarkable in that he was such an achiever, yet always seemed amused and energized rather than stressed. He inspired and uplifted the people around him. I'm so deeply sorry to hear of his untimely passing. Love to your family.
Kevin Witt
Friend
June 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with michael at Tomball hospital. It was always a pleasure to see him make his rounds at 5am. Being a nurse he was always kind and respectful to us. He will be deeply missed.
Pam Vanlaningham
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Dr. D. My wife Ruthie and I loved you from the first time we
came to you as patients. You are a very special Doctor who had
a very special bond with your patients. we will miss you.
Frank and Ruth DeNina
Frank And Ruth DeNina
Friend
June 8, 2020
Barbara, I am so sorry. Dr. D was an awesome doctor and he truly cared about his patients. I will miss him a lot. He left a wonderful legacy behind and will be missed by everyone. He is out of pain and in the arms of Jesus now. Love and prayers for you and your family.
Ola Nicol
Friend
June 8, 2020
I Graduated from Klein forest H.S. with Micheal . He was a smart guy in high school and equally talented physician . He will be missed.
Elizabeth Fowler M.D.
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
I have worked here at Tomball Hospital for 3 years. His patients were always his first priority. He will be greatly missed
Nancy Adamick
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Just wanted to reach out to you and say how sorry I am for your and your family's loss. I was honored to have worked side by side in the hospital. I witnessed his incredible compassion for his patients and amazing bed side manner. He always treated all the staff with respect. He will be missed by the small medical community in Tomball and has left a lasting legacy for those who were impacted by him!

Christine Barstow Duncan
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Dr . D treated all of my family and so many other people. I have never been to a dr that has his compassion and abilities. We will all miss him. Knowing that he is not suffering anymore is comforting. God bless his family and his staff.
Barry Smith
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
mary sloan
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dr. D was our doctor for many years and has saved mine and Ikes life. I will never forget his caring and wonderful smile. There will never be another like him. He is in Gods arms now and is no longer in pain. He never gave up hope even at the end. We have nothing but praise and love for Dr.D!
Ike and Gloria Vanderford
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dr. D was my dr. for 16 years. He was the best Dr. I Have ever known. He was more like family . He always had a smile. Even to the end. He will be very truly missed. My deepest condolences to all.
Angela Trotter
Friend
June 8, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of this fine young man, who touched so many lives, during his short time here on earth. He was truly a gift to all his patients. His family must be so proud of the man he was. May it comfort all of them to know how much he was loved, admired and appreciated. With our deepest sympathy.
Peggy & Larry Hugonin
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dr. DiTeresa we met by fate in an ER 3 yrs ago and I knew God placed you there for a reason. You were there for me and my family during our darkest hours and always encouraged us through our journey. We shared many stories and I will forever keep those close to my heart. Dr. DiTeresa thank you for being compassionate, kind and caring. I am here today because you saved my life from pancreatic complications, I will miss you buddy! Until we meet again....
John Cranfill
Friend
June 8, 2020
My prayers are with Miss Barbara and family. What a terrible loss for all of us! Dr. Michael medically saved my life in 2008 and was always so loving and patient. He emotionally saved my life many times when I walked into his office crying. He listened and help me plan a defense for whatever was going on. He had so much compassion for his patients and was truly a Healer. Nothing better than to see that smile on his face when his nephews were visiting. He will be missed throughout the community. He so courageously fought this illness and there is a certain comfort knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus feeling no more pain and misery. Thank you Dr. Michael for years of care and friendship for me and my family!
Rosie Lozano
Friend
June 8, 2020
You were a great doctor and a great man. You still took care of all of us even though you were sicker than most of us. I am so very sad that you have passed. I believe God needs angels and you were one of his angels on earth. Now you are an angel in heaven. Me and my family will miss you!
Keshlea Grant
Friend
June 8, 2020
You gave so much of yourself to your friends, family, colleagues and patients. You've touched my life in so many ways. You will be greatly missed!!
Tina Armstrong
Coworker
June 8, 2020
My heart goes out to his family, his friends, his patients, everyone whose life was touched by this amazing man! I worked as the concierge for Tomball Regional Hospital for MANY years. He use to sit in front of my desk before he did his rounds. We shared SO many stories and SO many laughs. I moved to Florida and when I got back I tried to reach out, I heard he was sick . I would have given up those years in Florida to still have those laughs with him. I will miss you. Thank you for being that special person in my life for so many years. Love you my sweet friend
Amy Johnson
Friend
June 8, 2020
No words can describe the loss that Bill and I, and so many others, are feeling. He was one of a kind, doctor and friend. I recall when Bill would take him for some of his chemo treatments, some of their topics of conversations! Our sincere condolences to Barb and the family. Rest in peace "My Boy".
Bill and Marsha Rome
Friend
June 8, 2020
Michael was not only my Dr. but a good friend. I met him years ago at Texas Sports Med where we would often work out together and share life stories. Even when I was sick and had to visit his office I always looked forward to sharing a story or two with him during my visit. I always left the office felling a little better than I did when I got there. Mrs. D, I am sorry for your loss, Mike was a good Dr. and a good man, and we will all miss him.
Jimmy Rogers
Friend
June 8, 2020
RIP Dr.D, you will be greatly missed.
Sharon & David Ware
June 8, 2020
Barbara, I am so sorry to hear of Dr D passing away. My heart is with you and my prayers for you and your family. God blessed all of us with Michaels life.
Diane Hairston
Friend
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donna Reeves
Friend
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry Barbara for the loss of your son Dr Michael DiTeresa you have been by his side always and he will always be with you. My prayers will be with you.
Carmen Edwards
June 8, 2020
We are so saddened at Docs loss. He was not only our Dr but our friend. We will surely miss him- he was taken to soon. We loved him.
Bill & Debbie Holvey
Friend
June 8, 2020
I'm so sorry Barbara for the loss of your beautiful son. Dr. DiTeresa was one in a million and there will never be another spark of light like him. He healed so many people as an outstanding physician. He was so intelligent, caring, loving, and such a wonderful friend and doctor. He had a million-dollar smile. He can never be replaced and his passing has broken so many hearts because he was always helping others. He saved my husband's life on several occasions and I will always be eternally grateful. He will always be sunshine when I think of him. I know he is now healed and at complete peace in heaven with his Lord and Savior. He was a strong Christian and wasn't shy about sharing his faith with others. We are so blessed to have known him and that he was our Doctor and friend for nearly two decades.
Tanya & Fred Grona
Friend
June 8, 2020
So sad to lose such an amazing and caring Dr. as Dr. D. I will miss chatting with him and his thorough care of me and my family forever! I know he has gone to a better place for sure! Thank you Dr. D!


Paul Hedrick
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dr. D has been our PCP for close to 4 years. Hes always been so caring and compassionate . He was taken way too soon and will be truly missed . He will live on through our thoughts and in our hearts . Our deepest sympathy to his family and coworkers . May he rest peacefully .
Kelly & Jennifer Wilks
Friend
June 8, 2020
Barbara and family. You have our deepest sympathy. The world is a much emptier place without the love, care, and knowledge of your dear son, Michael. He has been our family physician for 15 years and during that time treated my parents, my husband, and me. He made a home visit to my Dad at the Heritage and many years later surprised my by coming to my home when I was extremely ill. In our opinion he was instrumental in saving my life and my husband's at different times. He was a very special man, doctor, and friend, loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He and your entire family remain in our prayers. Lovingly,
SUZANNE BRADLEY
Friend
June 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. He was always so great to me!
David Dross
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Mike and I were and are great friends for 10 years. As a ICU nurse, I have never seen a more caring Doctor. He took time with each patient, not just to treat, but to visit as a friend.
I became his patient 8 years ago. He saved my life, literally. I will never forget him. The healthcare community is less compassionate without him.
Greg Williams
Friend
June 8, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lynn Cermak
June 8, 2020
Barbara, I am so sorry for the passing of Michael. We all prayed so hard for a miracle but God needed him more. Michael was loved by so many of his patients and friends and will be missed. I will miss his beautiful smile and his caring ways. He was such an amazing doctor. May you find comfort in knowing he is at peace now and no longer in pain.

Lynn Cermak
Lynn Cermak
Friend
June 8, 2020
There are doctors and there are healers. Healers are very rare. Michael was a healer!
Duane Lovett
June 8, 2020
So very sorry to see that Dr DiTeresa has passed awaymuch too young. I was a patient of his before I went on Medicare. My condolences and prayers to Barbara and family.
Sylvia Harrison
June 8, 2020
Dr. DiTeresa was a fantastic physician. Cared for all of family with TLC! We will miss him! Our condolences to Barbara & Family.
Andy, Judy & Family Herell
June 8, 2020
Michael was a compassionate, caring, and empathetic physician. He truly touched our hearts with his kindness and will sincerely be missed.
Kay & Russell Dillard
June 8, 2020
Dr D was such a kind and caring doctor and man! I will remember our talks about Louisiana good food and the places we like to travel you are Gone way to soon! You are nor longer in pain! My Deepest Condolences to the family!
RIP DOC!
Ramona Brizzard
Friend
June 8, 2020
Michael was a true friend throughout our school days and went on to help so many people through his work and kindness. I have wonderful memories of visiting the DiTeresa house in Greenwood Forest and feeling so welcome by your whole family. I'm so sorry for the loss of Michael and send my deep condolences.
Andrew Moore
Friend
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Barbra our deepest condolences he was not just our Doctor but a friend always in our hearts .Your friends and patients Travis and Lorena Bigbee
Lorena Bigbee
Friend
June 7, 2020
I'm so sorry Barbara. Michael was such an amazing man. I know how extremely proud of him you are. He was a wonderful friend to me as well as my doctor. I will be forever grateful to him for the care he gave to my mom.
Tina Brush
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved