MICHAEL ANTHONY DITERESA
1974-2020
On Saturday, June 6th, 2020, Dr. Michael Anthony DiTeresa passed away. Against all odds, he courageously battled pancreatic cancer for over 18 months. He fought as hard as he could, not for himself, but for his family and friends who loved him.
Michael was born on June 6, 1974, in Houston, Texas, to Matt and Barbara DiTeresa. He received his undergraduate degree from Rice University and went on to study medicine at UT Southwestern University in Dallas. He completed his residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Michael opened a private practice in 2004 in Tomball, Texas. He built an impeccable reputation based on an exceptional level of care for his patients.
Mike's love for cars, old and new, started at a very young age. His first car was a 1969 Mustang Fastback with a Boss 302 engine, also known as "The Beast." This began a lifelong passion of collecting cars. Michael was a voracious reader. He had four to five books going at any given time. With a photographic memory, he was quick to recite movie lines, historical facts, and song lyrics without hesitation. To call him a U2 superfan is an understatement. He was fortunate enough to see them live in concert over a dozen times, traveling to Germany and Ireland to witness the band at its best. His collection of rare band memorabilia, photos, and records is unparalleled.
He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. The love and admiration from both his family and his patients is a testament to his character. He was an extremely generous and selfless person. He always put the interest of others first. We are all better because of him.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Joseph DiTeresa. He is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Ann DiTeresa, his brother Matthew Douglas DiTeresa, his sister Marisa Ann DiTeresa Wuttke, his sister-in-law Megan Elizabeth DiTeresa, his brother-in-law Axel Wuttke and his nephews: Matthew Joseph and Anthony Christian DiTeresa, and Max and Luke Wuttke.
The visitation is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-7 pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church-19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070. At 7pm there will be a prayer service, followed by the rosary at 7:20 and a eulogy at approximately 7:40.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church-19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED for BOTH the visitation and funeral mass in accordance with church rules and regulations.
Donations may be made in memory of Michael at https://www.mdanderson.org/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.