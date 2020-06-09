I'm so sorry Barbara for the loss of your beautiful son. Dr. DiTeresa was one in a million and there will never be another spark of light like him. He healed so many people as an outstanding physician. He was so intelligent, caring, loving, and such a wonderful friend and doctor. He had a million-dollar smile. He can never be replaced and his passing has broken so many hearts because he was always helping others. He saved my husband's life on several occasions and I will always be eternally grateful. He will always be sunshine when I think of him. I know he is now healed and at complete peace in heaven with his Lord and Savior. He was a strong Christian and wasn't shy about sharing his faith with others. We are so blessed to have known him and that he was our Doctor and friend for nearly two decades.

Tanya & Fred Grona

