James Michael Bettis, Sr.

1940-2019

James Michael Bettis, Sr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Lakeway, Texas surrounded by family and friends.

Michael was born on October 22, 1940, in Brownwood, Texas to Elizabeth (Griffin) and H. Mike Bettis. He was raised in Houston, Texas, where he attended Pershing Junior High and Lamar High School. Michael received his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Michael took great pride in being a second-generation Texas oilman, trained as an independent Petroleum Landman by his father and many others with decades of experience. His detailed knowledge of the intricate nuances of title work and oil and gas leases and his ability to negotiate and close deals with landowners "in the field" were respected and appreciated by his clients, fellow Landmen and mineral owners alike.

In 2010, Michael and his wife, Sherry, moved to Lakeway, Texas, where they quickly immersed themselves in the community and made many wonderful friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sherry Shawell Bettis; his brother, Al Bettis and wife Vicky; his children: Tommye Bettis Hester and husband Sam, Jim Bettis and wife Kelley, and Brooke Colvin Long and husband Scott; his grandchildren: Douglas Coleman, Sarah Coleman, Jay Bettis, and Jett Bettis; and many extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Emmaus Catholic Church at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 20019, in Lakeway, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 13, 2019