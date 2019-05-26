Michael Edward Box

1947-2019

Michael Edward Box was called home by the Lord on May 7, 2019 after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike was born August 7, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended St. Patrick's Parochial School and graduated from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in 1965. He then attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He met his lifelong, best friend and fellow OU fan, Art Sanders, during this time, and his friendship was one of the greatest blessings of his life.

Mike also served honorably in the National Guard during the Vietnam Era from 1969 to 1975.

After graduation, he married Margaret Tener (now Shawver). Mike worked for Shell Oil, and the couple lived in Indiana, Missouri and Ohio before settling back in Oklahoma City. They had two daughters: Angela and Allison. Mike worked for Ray Tener of Tener's Western Outfitters and was responsible for greatly expanding the business during the "Urban Cowboy" days of the late 1970s. After he and Margaret divorced in 1979, Mike moved to San Francisco.

Over the years, Mike took on many business interests, eventually settling with Smith and Nephew Dyonics in 1987. He worked for Smith & Nephew in Illinois, Alabama and Texas. During this period, Mike married Lisa Cooney and they had two children: John Michael and Emily. They later divorced.

Mike excelled in his role at Smith & Nephew to become their most successful salesperson/ distributor ever. Through the years, Mike had the pleasure to mentor many sales representatives to become successful due to his ability to assess a situation and provide solid advice. He remained a good friend and mentor to many of them to his final days.

Mike finally found the love of his life when he met and married Kim Oswald DeSmyter in 2005. Kim is the mother of Alison DeSmyter, and Mike welcomed her with open arms into his family. He retired in 2011 and they moved to Montana, where he enjoyed meticulously maintaining his 10 acres in Whitefish and later working part time at Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply.

In October 2016, Mike was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He fought valiantly until the end and was surrounded by wife Kim and best friend Art when he passed on to the next life.

Mike's generosity of spirit, kind heart, quick wit, astute judgement and unique sense of humor earned him the love and respect of many, as demonstrated by a stream of visitors and calls from family and friends across the country whose lives he impacted and who wished to express their love and gratitude during his final days.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Louise Box and sister Kathy Box. He is survived by his brother Robert (Bob) Box; daughters Angela Box, Allison Whisler, and Emily Box; stepdaughter Alison DeSmyter; son John Michael Box; son-in-law Todd Whisler; grandchildren Maggie and Jackson Whisler; and his beloved wife Kim.

The funeral Mass was held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Whitefish, Montana on May 15. The Rite of Committal and inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 2:00 p.m. on June 1 with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Mike has asked that contributions be made to the Stained Glass Window Fund at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Whitefish, Montana.