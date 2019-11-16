Home

Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
Paulding, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
Paulding, OH
Michael Burtch


1951 - 2019
Michael Burtch Obituary
Michael E. Burtch
1951-2019
HOUSTON: Michael E. Burtch age 68 died Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was formerly employed by Lutheran Christian Book Store in Houston.
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. (Reichenbach); 2 children: Michael E. (Kora) II. and Jasmin (Nehemiah) Nulton; five siblings; and three grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Joan Burtch.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Monday, November 18 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding, Ohio. Burial will follow in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne, Ohio.
Visitation will be 2 – 6 PM Sunday, November 17 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
