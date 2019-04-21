Michael Devin Gallagher

1963-2019

Michael Devin Gallagher, age 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, the 13th of April 2019.

Devin was born in Austin, Texas on the 23rd of October 1963 to Michael Timothy Gallagher and Jodie Cramer Gallagher. Devin grew up in Houston and graduated from Cypress Creek High School where he excelled in athletics, playing football, baseball and golf. His true passion and gift was golf, and Devin received a full scholarship to play golf at Houston Baptist University.

Devin was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and working on projects at his friend, Tim Little's, ranch. He was an amazing snow skier and loved the mountains of New Mexico. He was a free spirit who enjoyed many happy hours on his Harley. Devin loved and was loved by many. His quick wit, sense of humor and big laugh were one-of-a-kind. He loved music, Willie and Waylon and Johnny Cash, and his voice was always the loudest at the traditional family Christmas Eve caroling. He loved watching sports and especially going to the Astros game in full gear. He lived large and was fiercely loyal, tough but tenderhearted, generous and brave. There will never be a better hugger – his were the best.

Devin was a devoted son, brother, nephew and uncle who made every family occasion fun and filled with laughter. He made a point to attend his niece's and nephews' sporting events and to be involved in their lives. They adored their "cool" Uncle Devin. Devin was a great encourager whose strong faith anchored his life and also lifted up others. His joy and indomitable spirit will be greatly missed.

Devin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nick and Dorothy Gallagher and William Wilson and Margaret Cramer.

Devin is survived by his parents, Mike and Jodie Gallagher; his sister, Shannon Gallagher Smith and her husband Boyd; his brother, Sean Gallagher and his wife Gaye; his aunt, Patricia Lynn Gallagher; his aunt, Connie Wileman and her husband, Bob; his cousin Jana Stevens and her husband, Don; and his nephews and nieces Nick and Megan Smith, and Riley, Finn and Sloane Gallagher. The family gives thanks to God for all their years with Devin and would like to thank the many friends who have reached out to comfort them during this time.

A memorial service celebrating Devin's life will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 23rd of April, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Pastor Seth Thornton is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary