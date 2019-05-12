Services Jeter Memorial Funeral Home 311 N. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood , TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 Rosary 10:00 AM Mary Queen Catholic Church 606 Cedarwood Drive Friendswood , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Mary Queen Catholic Church 606 Cedarwood Drive Friendswood , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Michael Dilick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Dilick Jr.

Michael John Dilick Jr., 90, of Friendswood, Texas passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was a proud American and a Korean War Veteran. His home displayed Old Glory and he proudly wore an American Flag lapel pin every day. He was given a final salute with "Taps" as he departed the Veterans Hospital which is a beautiful honor given to those who have served their country. Born in Colver, Pennsylvania in January 1929, Mike was the son of a coal miner and homemaker. He was the fourth of six children, three boys and three girls. He started working at the age of 14 to establish independence and contribute to his family. His strong work ethic and determination are values he would later instill in his own family. Mike graduated in 1946 from Central Cambria High School and followed his father to work in the coal mine. He quickly realized the mines were not for him. The call to serve his country was strong and he enlisted in the US Army. Boot camp was at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he was a test driver of the Patton Tank and soon after was sent to serve in the Korean War. Mike was a Sergeant 1st class in the 1st Calvary (70th tank battalion) Division where he drove a Sherman tank and was fortunate to form lifelong friendships with his fellow soldiers. His tank battalion fought bravely and avoided enemy capture which earned him the Bronze Star-V for Valor, and later received a Purple Heart. Once he was Honorably Discharged he returned home to Pennsylvania and soon met his wife, Mildred Peles, at a local polka dance. Mildred a Registered Nurse, and Mike were married in June 1953. They were married for 39 years until her untimely death in 1992. Their first son, Gregory, was born in 1954, and was called home to heaven at 10 months of age. In 1955 they made the move to Houston for a fresh start to ease their broken hearts. Mike's two older sisters were there and a big city would offer more opportunities. The Houston area would become home for the next sixty five years.

Sales in the appliance business was his calling. He worked for Sears, Stahl and Meyers, Globe, S.E. Teaff, Bill Shotwell and Proven Products. He was a top salesman and earned numerous sales and customer service excellence awards. We were taught as kids to know and believe "the customer is always right." Through the years, Mike was a viable asset to the progression of products and sales in the appliance business. We were the first in the neighborhood with a dishwasher and microwave! Our dad put in 12 hours 6 days a week to provide for his growing family of six kids. He later retired at the age of 63 and was able to spend more time with his family. They were his pride and joy.

He and Mildred were members at St. Philip Neri in Houston where their children attended Catholic school. In 1971, they moved to the small town of Friendswood, TX and quickly became members of Mary Queen Catholic Church. They worked all the festivals for Mary Queen and Dad worked the fish fries for the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching his children grow and perform in various sports and activities. He looked forward to playing Santa Claus for 30 years for his Special Friends at Mary Queen and later his grandkids.

Mike proudly served as a President of His Korean Tank Battalion and was active at their reunions. Returning to family and high school reunions in Pennsylvania were also extremely important to him. He loved history, current events, consumer affairs and was always informed of the political arena. He was proud to have met George W. Bush and Al Gore. The Houston Astros and Texans were his teams to watch.

The past 3 decades were spent attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. He sat through many games as a faithful Friendswood Mustangs supporter and never missed a Friendswood Fourth of July Parade! A generous heart to many he would give gifts to strangers and those in need.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, son Gregory, and grandchild Victoria and is survived by his sister Betty Buchanan and his children Mary (Ron) Mc Donald, Melissa (Steve) Van Meter, Michael J. Dilick III (Tricia), Matthew Dilick, Monte Dilick, and Michele (Lorren) Mott. His grandchildren Erik Seeley, Bryan Seeley, Zachary Van Meter (Zuney), Kyle Van Meter, Brett Van Meter, Brooke (Cody) Rea, Justin (Amy) McDonald, Rachel (Jared) Levine, Jay Dilick, Sally Dilick, Garrett, Natalie, Michaela, Wyatt, and Katrina Mott, Matthew Dilick, Ian and Abby Dilick, great-grandchildren Alexander and Charlize Seeley, Jaxon Seeley, Charles, James McDonald, Isabella, Xavier VanMeter, numerous in laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

We as a family are extremely grateful to the loving care he received at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Hospital in Houston and care facilities, the Atria of Friendswood and Regency Village in Webster.

We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Hospital of Houston or to the Knights of Columbus #8494 at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Texas.

A Rosary will be held on Monday May 13th at 1000am at Mary Queen Catholic Church , with the Funeral Mass following at 11am Monday May 13th at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Friendswood, Texas 77546.

John 3:16. "For God so loved the world that he gave His only Son. Whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life."

