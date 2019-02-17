Michael Thomas Donohue

1948-2019

Early on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Mr. Michael T. Donohue passed away peacefully due to complications of Parkinson's and cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Houston, Texas, Mr. Donohue was born in St. Joseph's Hospital on March 15, 1948 to Dr. William M. Donohue and Mary Jane Roos Donohue, who both preceded him in death. He was a life-long member of St. Vincent de Paul Church and attended St. Vincent de Paul School, graduating as part of the second class at Jesuit Preparatory (now known as Strake Jesuit). He attended Loyola University, the University of Houston, and the University of Houston Law Center. For thirty-five years, he worked as a practicing attorney. An avid bird watcher, Mr. Donohue also enjoyed fishing the Texas coastline of the Gulf of Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Donohue, son Joseph Michael Donohue, his daughter Ellen Donohue Blumfelder, her husband Paul Blumfelder, and his beloved granddaughters, Adalyn Donohue Blumfelder and Julie Ann Blumfelder. He is also survived by four sisters, Angela Donohue, Mary Donohue Craig, Claire Donohue Pluecker, and Louise Donohue Jones; his brothers-in-law, Thomas C. Pluecker, Dr. Greer Craig, and William H. Jones; as well as nine nephews, two nieces, eleven great nephews and twelve great nieces.

His family is grateful for the kindness of friends and for the loving care of his caregiver, Oscar Asberry, and Master Caregiver Company.

Michael's Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway.

In lieu of the usual remembrances, the family has requested donations be made to the .