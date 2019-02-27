Michael Eronko

1931-2019

Mr. Michael Eronko, born on January 28, 1931 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, to the late Anna Hoysen and the late Nick Eronko, passed away at age 88 on February 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Michael graduated from the University of Houston with a BBA in 1973. Michael served in the Air Force from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War and he also worked in the Oil and Gas industry as an engineer at Tennessee Gas and Pipeline Company until he retired in 1986. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Eronko. Michael is survived by his loving wife Mary of 52 years; son, Nick Eronko (Joey Garza); daughters, Lynnette Brown (Michael Messersmith) and Samantha Federwisch (Brad); sister-in-law, Patricia Patt; grandchildren, Ryan Brown (Michelle), Claire Brown, and Molly Federwisch; great grandchildren, Layla Brown, and Kiera Brown; and many nieces and nephews. Michael's hobbies included travel, hunting and fishing, and volunteering at McNamara elementary. He was a Children's Ministry volunteer at Westbury Baptist Church. The family invites donations in Michael's name to Westbury Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Friday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Westbury Baptist Church, 10425 Hillcroft St, Houston, Texas, 77096 with reception to follow in the church parlor. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary