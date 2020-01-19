|
|
Michael Gerard Shebay
1951-2020
Michael G. Shebay, 68, passed away peacefully January 15, 2020. Born April 19, 1951, in Houston, Texas to Arielle and Andrew G. Shebay. He graduated from Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Georgetown University, and continued postgraduate studies in Federal Taxation at the University of Houston.
The core of his high school and college Jesuit education taught him to be a Man for Others, a principle that he lived throughout his life. His Catholic education provided a solid foundation for his love and understanding of Orthodoxy. He embraced the Orthodox faith and community. An active member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral serving as president and board member for countless years, he was instrumental in phase I of the redevelopment.
Michael continued the legacy of his parent's CPA firm, Andrew G. Shebay & Co. He was a gifted CPA who was admired by his colleagues for his honesty, fairness, and high ethical standards. He was a mentor to many, which brought him great joy to see them succeed. Michael was an independent thinker who stood up for what was right, regardless of consequences.
Michael always said he only wanted one date with Georgia K. Catechis, his wish came true and they were married on May 7, 1977 and had a 42-year marriage blessed with three loving children, David, Anastasia, and Andrew.
He was a man of integrity, humility, and loyalty. He deeply loved his faith and his family. He considered his greatest accomplishment to be his children. He thought of himself to be blessed, not just lucky. He was known for his playful sense of humor with a quick wit and geniality to all he met. Michael was adventurous and had a passion for road trips, always finding the back roads. A voracious reader and lifelong learner, he enjoyed reading volumes of US Tax cases and religious literature for pleasure.
His philanthropic efforts included years of service to many organizations including: Founding Board of Directors Children's Museum of Houston, Georgetown University Board of Governors, American Institute of CPAs, Texas Society of CPAs, Houston Chapter CPAs, past Board of Directors Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Michael was an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster and treasured his Boy Scout experiences.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Andrew G. Shebay III. He is survived by his loving wife Georgia K., his children David (Elizabeth), Anastasia Singleton (Tucker), and Andrew (Kelsey). His grandchildren: Sophia, Jonathan and Eli Shebay, Ava Grace and Tucker Singleton Jr., and baby boy Shebay arriving in May. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Arielle Lee (Dr. Chuck Lee), brothers-in-law Chris Catechis (Barbara), Dr. Spyros Catechis (Marian) and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the compassion and expertise of Dr. David Fogelman and to the remarkable staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Visitation Tuesday, January 21, half past five until eight o'clock in the evening with Trisagion service at half past six o'clock. Funeral service Wednesday, January 22, at ten o'clock in the morning. All services will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd., Houston, Texas 77006. Immediately following the service, the burial will take place at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hellenic College Holy Cross, 50 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445 (www.hchc.edu), or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd., Houston, Texas 77006.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020