Michael Alan Graham
1948-2020
Michael was born on March 4, 1948 in Nashville, TN to Robert H. Graham and Lola Sears. He graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA in Psychology in 1971. Michael worked as an Insurance Broker for Wells Fargo in Houston, TX. He retired in Port Saint Lucie, FL where he enjoyed the sunshine, reading books, watching as many movies as possible, and traveling the world. Traveling to over 45 countries in his retirement, he enjoyed many simplicities in life. He was a pillar in his family. His kindness knew no limitations, and his thirst for knowledge was never satisfied. Michael is survived by his three children and four grandchildren. His children, Lindsay E. Graham, Dustin P. Graham, and Whitney A. Ramsden. His grandchildren, Elijah P. Tracy, Ezra M. Tracy, Kylee R. Graham, and Griffin D. Ramsden. A memorial service will be held at Bradshaw Carter on March 7, 2020 at 2-5pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020