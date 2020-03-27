|
|
Michael A. Green
1967-2020
"May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared."
Sergeant First Class Michael A. Green entered into Eternal Rest on March 20, 2020. He was a proud member of Heru #10 of H.B. Turner Grand Lodge of Texas and Active Reserve of the U.S. Army.
His life will be celebrated Monday, March 30th, 11:00 A.M. at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. Please be mindful that the Celebration of Life service will be attended privately and that the visitation is available to all who wish to have a quiet moment with Mr. Green.
In God's care, he leaves his daughter, Mikelcey Green; lifetime companion, LaQuita Thomas; bonus daughters, Cambridge and Kaylin Thomas; loving mother, Loicey Reed Green; brother, Ronald C. Green; godmother, Clarice Hollins; many dear relatives and loyal friends.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his father, David Ronald Green.
Private interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020