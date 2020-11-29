Michael ("Mike")
Raymont Halverson
1931-2020
Michael ("Mike") Raymont Halverson, born July 2, 1931 in Anchorage, Alaska to Marie Fitzugh and Arnold Halverson, went home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Mike was a talented and competitive athlete who loved his high school football days. He spent several high school summers at the family farm in Minnesota and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1954; he then served in the U.S. Army.
Ann and Mike met in Corpus Christi, fell in love, and married in 1959. They lived in Pittsburg, PA, Corpus Christi, and Houston over their 61 years of marriage. Mike greatly enjoyed the oil and gas business as well as the friendships he made through the industry. He was a mentor, friend, and confidant to many in the energy business. His successful career included Marathon Oil, Coastal States, Wanda Petroleum, Gulf States, and Quest Energy/Gas Producers Liquids Inc.
Mike, affectionately called "Bud, Buddy Boy, and Bubba" by his children and grandchildren, was a kind and gentle soul, yet Bud was known to be a little louder at his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He excelled at golf, tennis, and cards. He loved all sports and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete. Bud was an avid reader and a connoisseur of inexpensive yet tasty wines. One of Bud's favorite hobbies was teaching his children to hunt and fish. This legacy lives on well in his children, grandchildren, and great granddaughters.
As a faithful and longtime member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Mike served as a volunteer in many areas and was always willing to give a helping hand to those around him.
Mike is survived by Ann Binford Arney Halverson, his bride, whom he adored every day of their sixty-one years of marriage. He is also survived by his four children and their spouses: Bin and Margie Halverson and their sons and granddaughters: Binford, Katelin, Walker and Kacey Halverson, and Whilden and Shelby Halverson; Nancy and Preston Bornman and their daughters Eliza Ann, Katherine, and Clayton; Derek and Brooke Halverson and their sons Michael, Mack, and William; and Thomas and Shawna Halverson and their children Thomas and Avery.
Mike is also survived by his sister Clemence Barton; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Rosemary Fitzhugh; and niece and nephews: Leslie and Randy Ricks; Randy Clay; Scott and Mark Darnell; Alexander and Kara Fitzhugh; and Edward and Catherine Fitzhugh. Mike is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Dagny and Howard Darnell.
The Halverson family would like to thank Cherry Fuller, Esther Melchor, Rocio Ramos, and everyone at the Hallmark for their loving care. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056, or to the charity of your choice
.