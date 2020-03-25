|
|
Michael T. Henry
1956-2020
Michael T. Henry, formerly of The Woodlands, Texas, and most recently, Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on March 21, 2020 at age 63, in Williamsburg.
Mike was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, son of Leon R. Henry and Catherine M. (Carr) Henry. He lived there until his teen years when the family moved to the Houston area. A proud graduate of Texas A&M University, Mike enjoyed a successful career in property tax consulting, working with clients in Texas and across the country, culminating in a partnership position at Ryan LLC. His expertise and professionalism were reflected by his selection to a leadership role in the Texas Association of Property Tax Professionals. He especially enjoyed the challenge of representing the industry before the Texas legislature, testifying before committees and commenting on proposed legislation.
Mike loved the outdoors, hunting in Colorado and Texas, traveling in Europe, tracing family roots in Ireland, and vacationing in Hawaii. "Uncle Mike" took a deep and personal interest in his nieces and nephews. He and his wife Janet attended numerous graduations, performances, and weddings. His thoughtfulness, good humor, and amazing storytelling ability provided support when needed and wise counsel when necessary. Michael was a friend to everyone he met.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Janet Henry and his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith, both of Williamsburg, VA. He leaves his brothers Leon M. Henry and wife Jeanne of Newport, RI, and William R. Henry and wife Susan, of Montgomery, AL. He also leaves ten nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and great-nephews, an aunt, and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life is planned at The Woodlands Memorial United Methodist Church, in the Woodlands, Texas, on a date to be determined.
Please note: In view of current pandemic challenges limiting social interactions, all are asked to share their memories of Michael in the online Guest Book at Nelsen Funeral Home, www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020