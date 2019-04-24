Michael Joel Lee

1963-2019

Michael Joel Lee was suddenly called home into the Loving Arms of The Lord Jesus, 11:20 p.m., March 31st, 2019, at his home in Spring, Texas, as he sang songs of praise and worship. He was officially pronounced, April 1st, at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Humble, Texas. Michael, a Native Houstonian, was born June 23, 1963. He enjoyed a lovely childhood with his Family in Sharpstown, Houston, Texas; active in Webelos; a Boy Scout into his teens. He often recited the twelve tenets of The Scout Law: "A scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent." Michael followed and imbued each one in his lovely heart and spirit, for life.

Michael had a lifetime love and passion for Jesus, his Wife and family, and Baseball, ".. it's not a sport, it's an attitude." He grew up in Gethsemane United Methodist Church, where he married Cyndi, February 11, 1984. An '81 graduate of Sharpstown High School, he attended Houston Community College. He cheerfully worked at Randalls Foods; as a Security Guard; he was a skilled, humorous Commercial Insurance Marketer until he was disabled and retired in 1997. Michael recalled cherished and funny memories of teachers and employers. He was Cyndi's Funny Valentine, and best friend.

He had a true loyalty to the Houston Astros ever since he could remember; an Astros Buddy, with his two sisters, Allison, and his fraternal twin, Marilyn. They lovingly named him "Mickaelob". As a very knowledgeable and devoted Braeburn Little League Umpire, he introduced Cyndi and their daughters, Christine and Bethany, to Astros Baseball and umpiring, as they enjoyed Astros games and made fair calls; Michael held a vast knowledge of MLB rules, respected the Umpires; knew many of their names.He always had a song in his heart; Classic Country, and praise and worship music were his favorites. He sang aloud in Church, and received many compliments. He loved to attend the Music Vocal and Clarinet performances of his girls thru to the College years; he was very proud of their gifts and accomplishments. He sang "the Lord's Prayer" for his Mother's funeral in 2018; he sang his favorites, live, for A2O Ministry Prayerline.

Michael was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, Donald G. Lee and Jessie Mildred McAuley, "Mamaw, Lee; Maternal Grandparents, Robert E. "Papaw", Powers and Mozelle A. Powers. He joins his parents, Donald G. Lee, Jr. and Mary Carolyn Powers Lee; sister, Marilyn June Harrington and husband, Bernard Harrington; loved ones and friends in Heaven.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Cyndi; daughters, Christine Mareina and husband, Timothy Rice; Bethany Rose Lee and Nic Fischer; sister, Allison and husband, David Perez; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services begin on Friday, April 26th at Dignity Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039 from 5 to 8 p.m. Homegoing celebration of life for Michael will be held at Foundry United Methodist Church, 8350 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065, Sat, April 27th at 11:00. Memorial contributions are encouraged to bless others.