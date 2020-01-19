Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
View Map
1949 - 2020
Michael Hubert Keith
1949-2019
Our dear brother, Michael Keith, passed away October 9, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. Mike was the seventh of nine children, born to Elsie and Hubert Keith in Houston Heights on December 6, 1949. He was a sensitive, intelligent, and charming guy who was cherished by his family and many devoted friends. Mike's joyous spirit accompanied him-in the form of a whistled tune-most everywhere he went. Mike served his country in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war. He operated a floor finishing business in Houston for many years.
Mike moved to Austin several years ago so he could swim in Lake Travis every day. Retirement also afforded him time to pursue his art. He was a generous person who derived great pleasure in sharing whatever he had. The world is a lesser place without him.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider contribution to cancer research in his honor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
