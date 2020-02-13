|
|
Michael Francis "Mick" Kuban
1948-2019
Michael Francis "Mick" Kuban, age 70, died suddenly Nov. 10, 2019 at his home in Richmond Texas. Born in Linesville, PA; previously of Lansdale, PA and Shoreview, MN. Loving and beloved husband of Jane (nee Grussenmeyer) Kuban, loving father of their children Sara, David and Benjamin, their spouses Shadd Pease, Alyssa Kuban, and Karoline Stenberg; adoring Pop-pop of Grant and Carter Kuban; brother of Kris Bucheit, Kay Dale, Toni Barrett and Patty Ney. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were chosen family.
Mick was a graduate of Penn State University, '70 and charter member of PSU Men's Volleyball Club. Visitation and funeral were held on November 19th at St. Patrick's Church R.C. Church, Phila, PA. Internment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mick's memory to St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 610 Clay St., Richmond, TX 77469 where Mass will be offered in Mick's memory at 10 AM February 16, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020