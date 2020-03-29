|
|
Michael B. McCoy
1959-2020
Michael Bernard McCoy "Coach McCoy" passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7: 15 pm. in Houston, Texas where he was a native Houstonian. He worked for the Houston Independent School District (HISD) for over 30 years as an educator and Basketball Coach. Viewing will be at Carl Barnes Funeral Home Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 12pm-5pm. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 10:00am (Viewing 8:00 am - 10:00am) at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 6328 England Street, Houston, Texas 77021. Regretfully, due to COVID-19, there will be limited attendance for seating due to CDC regulations.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020