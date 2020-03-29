Home

Carl Barnes Funeral Home
746 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX 77008
713-869-4529
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Carl Barnes Funeral Home
746 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX 77008
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
8:00 AM
Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
6328 England Street
Houston, TX
Michael McCoy


1959 - 2020
Michael McCoy Obituary
Michael B. McCoy
1959-2020
Michael Bernard McCoy "Coach McCoy" passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7: 15 pm. in Houston, Texas where he was a native Houstonian. He worked for the Houston Independent School District (HISD) for over 30 years as an educator and Basketball Coach. Viewing will be at Carl Barnes Funeral Home Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 12pm-5pm. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 10:00am (Viewing 8:00 am - 10:00am) at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 6328 England Street, Houston, Texas 77021. Regretfully, due to COVID-19, there will be limited attendance for seating due to CDC regulations.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
