Sgt. Michael Timothy McGinnis1996-2020Sgt. Michael Timothy McGinnis Native Son of Houston Texas was promoted posthumously on June 15, 2020 by the US Army. The 23 year old veteran resided in Fresno, Texas for 19 years before being enlisted in 2016. He is survived by his mother Revered Devanah McGinnis and his two siblings Angelica McGinnis and Thomas Johns. He was dearly beloved by all his friends and family. We thank God and to our country for his life and service. He body was laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery on July 1, 2020. he will be memorialized and honored by the United States Army on July 8 , 2020 at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.