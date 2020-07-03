1/1
Michael McGinnis
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sgt. Michael Timothy McGinnis
1996-2020
Sgt. Michael Timothy McGinnis Native Son of Houston Texas was promoted posthumously on June 15, 2020 by the US Army. The 23 year old veteran resided in Fresno, Texas for 19 years before being enlisted in 2016. He is survived by his mother Revered Devanah McGinnis and his two siblings Angelica McGinnis and Thomas Johns. He was dearly beloved by all his friends and family. We thank God and to our country for his life and service. He body was laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery on July 1, 2020. he will be memorialized and honored by the United States Army on July 8 , 2020 at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved