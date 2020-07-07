Michael "Mickey" McMillan

1955-2020

Mickey, 64, was born on September 18, 1955 in Houston, TX and went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020.

Mickey attended Texas Tech University and eventually followed in his father's footsteps with a career in both residential and commercial construction. His favorite place was "The Ranch" where he enjoyed fishing and the outdoors with his family and his loyal dog "Tex". He spent twenty-five years in Chicago/Lake Bluff where he was a Die Hard Cubs fan and was able to see them win the World Series. He was extremely involved with his children and their sports. He was a little league baseball coach for over ten years for his four boys and daughter.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and E. Glenn McMillan and stepmother Gloria McMillan, his bothers Danny McMillan and Tim McMillan.

Survivors include his five children, Lee (Jill), Michael (Nicole), Melissa, Timmy and Joey McMillan and the mother of their five children Laurie McMillan and their six grandchildren. Those that knew him well know the craziest thing he ever did was-

"Rock n Roll McDonalds."



