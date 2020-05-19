Michael Wayne Pope1945-2020Michael Wayne Pope, 74, was born on July 22, 1945 in Port Arthur, Texas and passed away on May 17, 2020 in Spring, Texas. Throughout his life, Mike valued his family, hard work, service and good times, the best being when these were combined.Mike spent most of his youth in Houston, living near his extended family, mixed with frequent trips to visit other family in the red dirt of Grapeland, Texas. Early on, Mike learned the value of hard work from his father, a mason, and his mother, a teacher. From a young age, he participated in various "character building" activities for his uncle Tracy Lawrence. He grew up attending church with his family and many friends, including Mike Little, with whom he remained friends for his whole life. As a teenager, Mike also enjoyed music, playing both the saxophone and bassoon, and performing at local events with The Coachmen.Mike attended Spring Branch High School and The University of Texas at Austin. During college, he held his first banking job at Capitol National Bank in Austin. He later returned to Houston where he continued his career in banking. In December of 1968, Mike was working at a bank and caught the eye of the bank auditor and his future bride Jane Bryan Shuford. The two married in Austin on July 12, 1969.Mike and Jane soon moved to Spring where he continued his banking career, setting strong roots in the community with their church, neighborhood and friends. Mike spent most of his career with Allied Spring, Klein and Amegy Banks. He loved working with local businesses and individuals, hearing customers' stories and finding ways he could help. Outside of work, Mike served on the administrative boards of Northwest Harris County Habitat for Humanity, Mercer Arboretum, Spring Volunteer Fire Department and Klein United Methodist Church.Mike had a wicked sense of humor, enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with friends, vacationing with Jane and his family, and relaxing at their house in New Braunfels. Many fun times were spent easing into the cold water of the Guadalupe River. A country boy at heart, Mike and Jane later built a home in Burton, TX. Among the blue bonnets, trees and near constant breezes, they spent much of their free time there and hosted countless gatherings of friends, family and Thanksgiving celebrations. Throughout their lives, Mike and Jane enjoyed traveling and cruising around the world. Although church was always a part of Mike's life, he frequently mentioned he could do without visiting any more cathedrals!Mike and Jane were partners in work, life and faith. Longtime members of Klein United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School class, Mike and Jane's community is rooted in God. We will greatly miss our husband, father, family member and friend Mike. However his humor, selflessness and love lives on with us. We are joyful in his ultimate healing and reunion with loved ones in heaven.He is preceded in death by his parents Alton and Bonnie Pope, sisters LaVerne Jarboe and LaNece Lomonte, nephew Allen Jarboe, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Laura Fainter. He is survived by his wife of over fifty years, Jane Pope, children Alex Humphrey (John), Courtney Pope (Tom Thrash) and Bryan Pope, and sisters Sharon Pope (Jim Schroder) and Diane Schule (Jay), and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mac and Pat Shuford. He is also survived by his grandchildren Hannah Jane Humphrey, Lindsey Crelia (Colby), Collin and Camille Thrash, and Wilder Crelia and his cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.As we are unable to gather at this time, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers or customary remembrances, please consider a gift in Mike's name to Klein United Methodist Church.