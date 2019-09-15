|
|
Michael Joseph "MJ" Purcell Jr.
1949-2019
Michael Joseph Purcell Jr., 70, of Houston, TX passed away on Tues., Sept. 10th, 2019.
Michael was born Jan. 8, 1949 to parents Michael, Sr. & Florine.
He was a member of Fairbanks #1363 Masonic Lodge, and had a passion for flying, hunting, fishing, and guns.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years, Lillian; daughters: Darlene & husband Clay, Denise & husband Fernando, Heather & husband Joey; 7 siblings; 4 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wed., Sept. 18th from 5 - 8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Funeral ceremony will be at 2 PM on Thurs., Sept. 19th. All services will take place at Brookside Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019