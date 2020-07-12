Michael E. Ruckgaber

Michael Edward Ruckgaber passed away June 18, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born January 20, 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Gary and Suzanne Ruckgaber (on his older brother's birthday, in fact). Mike grew up in Tulsa and attended Jenks East Elementary and Holland Hall Middle and Upper Schools where he was co-president of his senior class. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Science degree from the University of Texas, both in Environmental Engineering. He was employed by Weston Solutions, where he performed environmental remediation as a Project Manager, mostly at domestic military bases. He also worked for several environmental insurance underwriters.

Mike had an extensive network of friends, including many since childhood and many who describe him more like a brother than friend. He was a proud uncle to seven nieces and nephews. Mike was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys. He was a regular donor at the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and fostered dogs for a Houston animal shelter.

Mike is survived by his parents and siblings Kenneth Cox and wife Nancy of Waco, Texas, sister Kimberly Jones and husband Brad of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sister Karin Perez and husband Stephen of Austin, Texas, and nieces and nephews Reese, Kenneth Jr., Kylie, Reid, Mariana, Xavier, and Logan.

A family gathering in the future will celebrate memories of Mike. In honor of Mike's love for the outdoors, donations may be made to the National Park Foundation.



