Michael Schafer
1938 - 2020
Michael Wilbur
Schafer
1938-2020
Michael Wilbur Schafer, 82, passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1938, in Nashville, Tenn., to Frances (Webert) and Wilbur Schafer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Michael is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen (Hansen) Schafer; four children, Catherine Ellett, Michael Schafer and Jean Van Dyke of Kingwood, Texas, and Christopher Schafer of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren; one brother; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Michael was raised in Eau Claire, Wis., graduated from EC High School in 1956 and attended the University of Chicago and American University (District of Columbia).
He spent 40 years in the ocean transportation business; moved to the Houston, Texas, area in 1977; and retired in 2000. He was blessed to have a full-and-successful life.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 29, 2020
Mike was such a great friend to our family. We loved partying with the Schafers, viewing the annual Kingwood Fourth of July parade together and enjoying the Murphys St. Patricks Day party for many years! I treasure our long friendship with Mike and have so many great memories!
Ginger Bertrand
Friend
May 29, 2020
Long time friend. He will be missed. Always a smile and a story.
mabryn Fleener
Friend
