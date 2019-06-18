Michael Tehan

Michael Schueppert passed away on June 7, 2019, at the age of 53, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was wonderfully supported by his family and his doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Michael is survived by his wife Janine (Johnson) and their daughters Lily (18), Amelia (16), and Chloe (14).

Michael was born in Oshawa, Ontario and grew up in England where he attended Harrow School and later Cambridge University, receiving a degree in architecture. He also earned an MBA from INSEAD in France. After being diagnosed with cancer, he earned a graduate certificate in Biomedical Informatics from Stanford while learning as much as he could about cancer research.

He started his career in consulting and saw the future of wireless communications working for Cable and Wireless based in London where he focused on business development around the world. In 1997 he joined Crown Castle UK, which had just acquired the BBC transmission service in England. He moved to Houston in 2000 and helped Crown Castle grow to be the largest U.S. cellular tower company.

Michael always found time to spend to support his daughters' academic, musical and sports activities. Michael is also survived by his parents, Clancy and Deirdre Schueppert, as well as his brother Mark, sisters Marnie Cress and Kathleen Bouverie and their spouses and children.