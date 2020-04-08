|
Michael Gerry Uzzi
1944-2020
Michael Gerry Uzzi of Lowry Crossing, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Michael was born in Lubbock, to Paul Ralph Uzzi and Sarah Jain Hannon Uzzi on July 30, 1944. He spent his childhood in Houston and was a graduate of Spring Branch High School in 1962. Michael served in the Coast Guard from 1967 to 1971 as a helicopter mechanic stationed in California and Corpus Christi. He also served on a Coast Guard ice breaker ship destined for Antarctica. He received a National Defense Service Medal and an Antarctica Service Medal. He met the love of his life Nancy Diane Kelley on a blind date in January 1970 in Corpus Christi and they were married on July 4, 1970. They had 50 wonderful years together.
Michael attended the University of Houston and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1973. He worked as an accountant at TIW Corporation in Houston for over 30 years. Michael was a classic car and Jeep enthusiast. He was a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Michael is survived by his wife of 49 ¾ years Nancy Kelley Uzzi and three children, Paul Uzzi and wife Kelli of Hauser Lake, Idaho, Kelley Uzzi and wife Katy of Frisco, Catherine Uzzi, of Houston; six grandchildren, Krystall Uzzi, Kaitlin Uzzi, Kaia Uzzi, Christian Uzzi, Colt Uzzi and Kendall Uzzi. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Kern and husband Honorable Robert Kern of Sugar Land, his brother, Robert Uzzi and wife Tricia of Katy, nephew Dr. William Paul Flinn and nieces Kristi Merriman and Shelby Uzzi. He will also be greatly missed by sister-in-law, Carol Moe and husband Jim of Friendswood, brother-in-law Danny Kelley and wife Susan of La Vernia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, please give to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020