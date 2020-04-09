Home

Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
Michael K. Waite
1955-2020
Michael K. Waite of Dripping Springs, TX passed on April 3, 2020 at the age of 64.
Michael was a successful real estate broker in Dripping Springs. He loved the Hill Country, Texas history, land preservation, and Texas music. Dancing, song writing, and playing his guitar were is passions.
Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Mullins, and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Marianna, his two daughters, Denielle (fiancé Kevin) and Jessi (husband Nick), step-daughter Anastasia, his parents Warren Waite, Jr. and Judy Waite, his brother Warren III (wife Melanie), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and a multitude of friends he called family.
A small family service will he held on Saturday, April 11th at 2PM at the Cook-Walden Funeral Home in Austin, Texas, and will be available to watch live from home. A large celebration of life will be held at a later date. To receive information about the live-stream of the service and/or learn more about the later celebration of life, please email your contact information to [email protected]
Flowers can be sent to Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin, TX 78753 OR in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Michael's favorite charity, WoundedWarriorProject.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
